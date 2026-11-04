Historic Dr John Berry White Medical School Awaits Inauguration Amid Prolonged Neglect

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Even as Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, celebrated its 80th foundation day on Tuesday, questions once again surfaced over the prolonged delay in inaugurating the Dr John Berry White Medical School and Heritage Building on AT Road, Dibrugarh.

The historic building, which holds immense significance in the history of medical education in Northeast India, continues to remain neglected despite the completion of its renovation work. The delay in its inauguration has raised concerns among residents and heritage enthusiasts, who have questioned the apparent lack of urgency on the part of the authorities in putting the historic structure to use.

Ironically, while AMCH on Tuesday celebrated eight decades of its establishment, the historic building that represents the institution's origins continues to await its formal inauguration.

"It is a historic and prestigious project for the people of Dibrugarh, but it seems nobody is bothered about its opening. Creepers have grown around the premises, and the iron gate of the heritage building has been damaged by miscreants. Despite the completion of renovation work, the building continues to remain abandoned," said a concerned resident of Dibrugarh.

The project has a long history of delays. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Oil India Limited (OIL) and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) was signed on January 10, 2018, for the restoration and conservation of the historic structure. However, the project reportedly missed multiple deadlines, further delaying its completion and eventual handover.

The Sentinel has repeatedly highlighted the delay and apparent administrative apathy surrounding the project through a series of reports. The newspaper had also filed a Right to Information (RTI) application seeking details about the project's status and the reasons behind the delay. However, no response was received from the department concerned.

The continued neglect of the heritage building raises serious questions about the authorities' commitment to preserving Dibrugarh's historical legacy. The building is not merely an old structure; it is a symbol of the vision and contribution of Dr John Berry White, whose efforts laid the foundation for modern medical education in the region.

Also Read: Assam Strengthens Measures to Tackle Man-Monkey, Man-Elephant Conflicts