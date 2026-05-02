Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Nagrijuli achieves 100% pass rate in HSLC and HS exams

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Nagrijuli, Tamulpur district, has achieved a remarkable milestone in academic excellence. In the recently announced High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations, the students of the school recorded a 100% pass rate, marking a glorious chapter and bringing immense joy to the entire region.

To celebrate this unprecedented success, a solemn programme was organised today on the school premises, where meritorious students, teachers, and staff gathered in a jubilant atmosphere. Notably, a total of 26 students appeared for the HSLC examination from the school this year, and all of them passed successfully, bringing laurels to the institution. Among them, 13 students secured first division with letter marks, while the remaining 13 passed in the second division. Similarly, in the HS final examination, all five students successfully cleared the exam in the second division.

In an exclusive interaction with journalists, the school’s Principal, Sumuna Boro, and teacher Anita Magar shared emotionally that the school primarily enrols girls from families living below the poverty line, as well as orphans and those who had previously dropped out of their studies. They remarked that achieving such encouraging results from such challenging backgrounds was made possible through the students’ sheer hard work and perseverance, coupled with the selfless dedication of the teachers.

While expressing their determination to achieve even better results in the future, the teachers also made a special appeal to the government. They pointed out that the teachers and staff of KGBV perform their duties round the clock with residential students but receive only a meagre honorarium. Therefore, they have earnestly called upon the government and the concerned authorities to recognize their immense sacrifice and dedication by immediately increasing their honorarium and implementing the Revision of Pay (ROP).

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