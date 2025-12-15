Major opium seizure in Rangia; Cash and contraband recovered, seven held

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Acting on a tip off, a raid and search operation was conducted by Rangia police, headed by Co-District Police Commissioner Biswajit Deka and O-C Nabojeet Nath in the house of one Montul Ali of Udiana village under Rangia police station in Kamrup district. 86 kgs of suspected opium and a cash amount of Rs 25 lakh 25 thousand 400, one electronic weighing machine, and other items were seized in the operation conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

During the operation, 7 persons including a woman were arrested. The arrested individuals were identified as Jerina Begum, Mostafa Ali, Inamul Hussain, Jahir Islam, Ariful Haque, Hobibur Rahman, and Jahir Islam. According to OC Nath, all the arrested along with the seized items have been brought to the police station for legal action as per the NDPS act. The absconder Mantul was arrested earlier at Amingaon by the SIT.

