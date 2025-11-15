Two Men from Assam Arrested with 18 kg of Opium in Manipur

Senapati: In a major anti-narcotics operation, security forces arrested two men from Assam in Manipur’s Senapati district after seizing around 18 kg of opium.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by the state police and the CPRF, where security personnel intercepted a truck at the Maram Police Station checkpoint on Friday. The officials stated that the contraband was hidden in the vehicle.

Recovered during a targeted raid, the haul underlines growing concerns over opium trafficking across the porous India-Myanmar border. It was intercepted following intelligence inputs.