Two Men from Assam Arrested with 18 kg of Opium in Manipur

Senapati: In a major anti-narcotics operation, security forces arrested two men from Assam in Manipur’s Senapati district after seizing around 18 kg of opium.
The arrests were made in a joint operation by the state police and the CPRF, where security personnel intercepted a truck at the Maram Police Station checkpoint on Friday. The officials stated that the contraband was hidden in the vehicle.
Recovered during a targeted raid, the haul underlines growing concerns over opium trafficking across the porous India-Myanmar border. It was intercepted following intelligence inputs.
The officer stated, “Our teams recovered 18.2 kg of opium, concealed in the truck. Two persons from Assam’s Kamrup district were arrested.”
The detained individuals are from Kamrup district, Assam. Manipur police initiated a detailed investigation and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
This arrest adds to a rising trend of drug syndicates operating in the Northeast, which take advantage of rugged terrain and weak cross-border controls. Analysts warn that opium smuggling fuels addiction locally, but more importantly, finances larger insurgent networks.
According to security officials, further inquiries are underway to trace the supply chain and identify broader trafficking networks, as well as to prosecute all involved in this operation. It is being hailed as a significant success in the region's ongoing campaign against drug trafficking.