Majuli char deforestation triggers fears of rising human–elephant conflict

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Large-scale deforestation in the char (riverine) areas of the Brahmaputra under the Batanpur–Gayan Panchayat in Majuli district has sparked widespread concern, with locals blaming alleged inaction by the Forest Department for unchecked tree felling. Residents say indiscriminate cutting has been going on for a long time, contributing to a gradual rise in human-elephant conflict as wildlife habitats shrink.

Tension recently escalated in Kathalkhowa village after reports emerged that two families were clearing forest land for agriculture. A team from Jengraimukh Police visited the area, warned those involved against further felling, and registered a case (No. 31/26). Although a Forest Department team also instructed that the activity be stopped, locals claim deforestation continues, with JCB machines reportedly being used on government land. According to villagers, around 5–6 bighas of forest land have been cleared in the past 15 days, with valuable trees like Ajar and Simolu cut and allegedly sold. The operation is reportedly being carried out under the leadership of a school teacher. Residents have demanded strict action from authorities.

A voluntary organization working to restore the Charai Choung, a protected bird habitat, has condemned the destruction, warning that it threatens biodiversity and could intensify human-elephant conflict. Locals also expressed anger over the Forest Department’s failure to act despite repeated complaints, attributing part of the problem to the absence of a permanent District Forest Officer in Majuli.

Residents warned that unless immediate action is taken against encroachment, Majuli’s char areas risk turning barren, with allegations that up to 25–30 bighas of land have already been illegally occupied.

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