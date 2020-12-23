Majuli citizens' group calls on CM Sarbananda Sonowal

GUWAHATI: Members of citizens' group and representatives of various social organizations from Majuli called on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his official residence in Guwahati on Tuesday. They thanked the Chief Minister, who is also the MLA from the river island district constituency, for making Majuli a district and bringing rapid infrastructure development there.



They also said that the residents of Majuli would always remember the contribution of the Chief Minister in ushering in a period of progress for Majuli which suffered from neglect and apathy of previous State governments and lagged behind in development. They also expressed optimism that the Chief Minister would keep working for the development of Majuli and Assam in future with the same zeal and dedication.

The Chief Minister said that he has been blessed with the love and affection of people of Majuli for the last four years which gave him strength to serve the people of Assam without any hindrance. He also stressed on the need to protect the rich bio-diversity and cultural heritage of Majuli by all the stakeholders while keeping intrinsic values of the river island intact amidst progress and development.

The commitment of the State Government to make Majuli one of the top districts in the country would be fulfilled and holistic development would be achieved in all spheres, he added. Tingkhang MLA Bimal Bora was also present in the meeting, stated a press release.





