Majuli POCSO Court Sentences School Watchman to 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Student

Majuli: In a major breakthrough for child protection and legal justice, the Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in Assam's river island district of Majuli has sentenced a school watchman to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday, for raping a minor student inside school premises.

The convict, identified as Madhab Mili, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Class VIII student. The horrific incident had triggered widespread public outrage across the state, prompting civil society groups to demand immediate, exemplary punishment for the perpetrator who violated the security of an educational institution.

According to the prosecution, Mili exploited his position as the school’s watchman to target the young girl. The legal team successfully built a watertight case backed by medical examinations, forensic reports, and consistent testimonies from the survivor and her family members.

The swift investigation by the Assam Police and aggressive representation by the state prosecution led to a quick conviction, emphasizing the judiciary's hardline stance on crimes against children.

Delivering the judgment, the Special POCSO Court highlighted the severe gravity of the offence, noting that a school employee abusing a student within school walls breaks the foundational trust of society.

Along with the 20-year jail sentence, the court also imposed a monetary fine on the convict, with the instruction that the collected amount be directly utilized to support the victim's rehabilitation and mental recovery.

Following the landmark verdict, local authorities and senior police officials welcomed the court’s decision. "The swift and strict verdict stands as a strong deterrent to anyone attempting such heinous crimes," a state official remarked. "Our priority remains ensuring absolute safety inside school environments, and we commend the swift judicial proceedings that delivered justice to the minor survivor."

Madhab Mili has been remanded to serve his lengthy prison term immediately.

Meanwhile, child welfare activists in Majuli have called on the state government to enforce stricter background verification protocols for all non-teaching staff hired across government and private institutions.