Charaideo: A wave of intense sensation and panic swept across the historic Charaideo district today after three tiger cubs were spotted roaming near the core area of the Charaideo Moidams, a newly inscribed UNESCO World Heritage Site. The unexpected presence of the feline juveniles has triggered both excitement and deep security concerns among local residents and visiting tourists alike.

According to local sources, the three cubs were first observed early in the morning by workers and locals near the iconic mound-burial structures of the Tai-Ahom royalty. As news of the sighting spread, large crowds gathered at a safe distance, attempting to catch a glimpse of the animals, prompting immediate intervention from district authorities to control the situation.

Wildlife officials suspect that a tigress and her cubs may have strayed into the forested hilltops of the necropolis from the nearby riverine areas or adjacent forest patches. The Assam Forest Department has deployed a special monitoring team equipped with camera traps to track the movements of the cubs and locate the mother.

"We received immediate reports regarding the sighting of three tiger cubs in the Charaideo Moidam area. Our range officers and tactical teams reached the spot swiftly to secure the perimeter," a senior forest official stated. "Our priority is to ensure public safety while preventing any conflict that could endanger the cubs. We urge the local public to cooperate, maintain distance, and avoid venturing out alone after dark."

The Charaideo Moidams, recognized globally for their unique architectural and cultural value, attract a steady stream of tourists. Security has been tightened around the royal necropolis, and forest guards are maintaining a round-the-clock vigil to ensure a peaceful retreat for the wildlife back into the deeper forest cover.