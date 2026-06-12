Majuli Police destroy over 1,475 litres of illicit liquor seized in raids

A CORRESPONDENT

MAJULI: The Majuli police on Thursday disposed of a total of 1,475.725 litres of illicit liquor. During the last few months, huge amounts of illicit liquor from various shops and residences in the district have been seized in police operations. In accordance with court orders, a Liquor Disposal Committee was constituted by the district commissioner of Majuli and the seized liquor was destroyed in the presence of its members. A fresh petition will be submitted before the court for the disposal of an additional 520.265 litres of seized illicit liquor.

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