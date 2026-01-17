MAKRSU press meet seeks clarity on tribal status for six communities

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Middle Assam Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (MAKRSU) held a press conference here on Thursday, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify the government’s stand on granting tribal status to six communities in Assam. Addressing the media, MAKRSU President Paresh Chandra Deka and General Secretary Ratul Kumar Rajbongshi said that the Prime Minister had promised to grant tribal status to these communities during the 2014 elections. They pointed out that a bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2019, but no concrete steps have been taken so far.

The student leaders questioned the government’s intentions, saying that over a hundred communities in India have been granted tribal status during the current government’s tenure. They demanded that the Prime Minister clarify his position on the issue during his upcoming visit to Assam. The MAKRSU leaders also expressed disappointment with the government’s failure to implement the Assam Accord, particularly Clause 6, which promises to safeguard the interests of the Assamese people. They warned that if the government fails to grant tribal status to the six communities, the community will boycott the 2026 Assam Assembly election and mobilize public opinion against the BJP government.

