AASU Demands Immediate Action on Assam Accord and Border Issues

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the first day of the year 2026, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) stressed that the time for making promises by the government is over; it’s now time for action. The AASU stated this in terms of the implementation of the Assam Accord, especially Clause 6; the sealing of the India-Bangladesh international border; and the resolution of the illegal foreigners issue, among others.

Speaking to The Sentinel, AASU general secretary Samiran Phukon said today, “We are now planning to take AASU forward on the strength of realistic thinking in the year 2026. In this year, our main agenda will remain centred around the implementation of the Assam Accord, sealing of the India-Bangladesh international border and resolution of the illegal foreigners issue. Moreover, we will place more emphasis on a better education system.”

“The Assam government has already taken some decisions regarding implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Some of the decisions have been implemented, while others await implementation. This year is crucial in view of the upcoming Assembly Election 2026. Therefore, we request the state government to expedite the process of Clause 6 implementation. We will be absolutely certain of the government’s goodwill only if implementation of Clause 6 is completed before the election. To garner votes, the government is making many promises. But promises will not save the Assamese people; only action will do so. In recent times, the government has been talking about unknown faces. But only talking about unknown faces will not do; action has to be taken against such people. Assam and the Assamese people will be protected only when all illegal foreigners are identified and deported,” he asserted.

Phukon also stated that the central and state governments have been promising to seal the India-Bangladesh border. But this has not been done fully.

He further said, “We have visited the Assam portion of the India-Bangladesh border in the Dhubri district. There we saw that many stretches of the border have been fenced, but it is not that effective. Many stretches of the border in Sribhumi district are still unfenced. In this year, the thrust of the governments, both at the Centre and the state, should be on totally fencing off the border in these areas.”

