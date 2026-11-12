Makum MLA Seeks CM’s Intervention Over Crude Oil Leak Threatening Maguri-Motapung Beel

Tinsukia: Makum MLA Sanjoy Kishan has sought the urgent intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, following a reported crude oil leakage impacting the ecologically fragile Maguri-Motapung Beel in Tinsukia district.

In an official statement, Kishan urged the state government to initiate immediate measures to contain the spill, conduct a comprehensive assessment of the environmental damage, and launch restoration efforts for the affected wetland.

Warning of severe ecological fallout, the legislator stated that the leakage poses a direct threat to the wetland’s fragile environment, rich biodiversity, and interconnected ecosystem.

The political intervention comes days after a pipeline belonging to Oil India Limited (OIL) reportedly developed a rupture over the Dibru River earlier this week.

Crude oil entered the river waters and subsequently drifted into the connected Maguri-Motapung Beel, raising alarm among environmentalists and indigenous communities whose livelihoods rely on fishing.

Prior to Kishan’s appeal, the regional committee of the Assam Moran Sabha strongly criticized the public sector oil major for alleged negligence and warned of a democratic agitation if immediate corrective steps were not taken.

"Protect the Dibru River and Maguri-Motapung Beel. Oil India must take immediate responsibility and ensure that our natural resources are not destroyed. Otherwise, we will be compelled to launch an agitation against the company," a member of the Assam Moran Sabha said on Monday.