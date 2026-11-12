Guwahati Police Crack Cyber Fraud Racket Using Mule Accounts and QR Codes

Guwahati: Assam Police have arrested two individuals, including a former bank official, for allegedly operating an organized cyber fraud network in Guwahati using mule bank accounts and linked QR codes to siphon, layer, and route stolen funds from unsuspecting victims across the country.

According to an official press release issued by Assam Police, the accused have been identified as Shamnur Rahman (33), a resident of Borokalia Sharsho under Fakirganj Police Station in Dhubri district, and Subham Sah (27), a resident of Fatasil Ambari in Guwahati.

Investigators confirmed that Sah was previously employed as a Temporary Business Development Executive at IDBI Bank, a role he allegedly exploited to build the infrastructure for the illicit financial operation.

The breakthrough came after a police team, acting on credible source intelligence, laid a trap and intercepted Shamnur Rahman at the IDBI Bank branch in Guwahati's Panbazar area while he was attempting to reopen and reactivate a dormant bank account. Sensing suspicious activity, officials detained Rahman for questioning. During sustained interrogation, Rahman revealed details regarding the account's purpose and named his accomplice, leading investigators directly to Subham Sah.

Preliminary findings indicate that Sah abused his former official position and insider knowledge of banking procedures to facilitate the opening of multiple mule accounts. Alongside these accounts, he allegedly arranged for the issuance of linked digital QR codes.

Cybercriminals used these merchant and personal QR codes to collect money cheated through various online scams, quickly transferring the proceeds across multiple accounts to obscure the money trail before withdrawing the cash. Police stated that the duo acted in criminal conspiracy with other unknown associates linked to a broader fraud syndicate.

"The accused leveraged insider banking access to set up mule accounts and linked QR codes specifically designed to receive and route cheated money," a senior police official stated, adding that custodial interrogation is underway to ascertain the total volume of fraudulent transactions processed through these accounts.

Investigators are currently scrutinizing Know Your Customer (KYC) documentation, digital device records, and banking transaction logs to identify the end beneficiaries and track down additional suspects involved in the racket.

The arrests come amid an intensified crackdown by Assam Police on financial cybercrime networks operating out of the state.

Authorities have reiterated their warning to citizens against renting out their bank accounts, sharing ATM cards, or handing over UPI credentials in exchange for quick commissions, cautioning that registered account holders face strict legal action and arrest if their accounts are linked to cyber fraud