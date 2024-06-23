Man Brutally Murdered by Brother in Digboi Over Domestic Dispute

DIGBOI: Ajay Surin (35), a resident of Borbil No 3 under Digboi police station in Tinsukia district was brutally murdered by his brother here on Wednesday late evening. According to the sources the accused Anand Suren who was the elder brother of the victim attacked his brother Ajay Suren (35) with a sharp weapon on several parts of the body repeatedly. The victim died on the spot. The henious crime was perpetrated near the Durga temple located closeby. According to local sources, the gruesome incident occurred over a minor dispute involving the accused engaged in a heated arguments with his wife under the influence of alcohol.

The victim was trying to pacify the drunk accused brother with a request to drop the telephonic quarrel. According to the wife of accused Anand Suren, the victim brother was simply meditating in between to restore domestic at which the culprit resorted in an extreme manner. “In a fit of rage, he picked up a lethal weapon and stabbed him repeatedly, the wife of the accused elaborated. He died on the spot following a profuse bleeding.

Though Digboi police reached the place of occurrence of the crime and observed the legal formalities thereupon, no arrest has been reported till filling of the news. The perpetrator having committed the crime escaped immediately. The police has launched a man hunt to nab the accused and book him adequately.

