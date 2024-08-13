Man Brutally Murdered in Sivasagar After Surviving Previous Attack, Family Blames Police Negligence

SIVASAGAR: A tragic incident occurred at Ghurachuwa village of Amguri in Sivasagar district, where a 37-year-old man was brutally murdered inside his home on Saturday night. The victim, identified as Rituparna Gogoi, was found stabbed to death, marking a tragic end following an earlier attempt on his life.

According to reports, Rituparna Gogoi had previously survived an attack on August 5, which left him critically injured. However, he succumbed to his injuries after being attacked again on the night of August 10. The suspects in both attacks have been identified as Prabin Gogoi, Prasanta Gogoi, Rituraj Baruah and Ajay Gogoi.

Despite an FIR being filed against the attackers following the initial assault, two of the accused were released on bail. The victim’s family alleged that this release emboldened the suspects to carry out the fatal attack.

The gruesome discovery of Rituparna Gogoi’s body was made by a local youth on Sunday morning, causing chaos and distress among the villagers. The family has accused the police of negligence, asserting that the accused’s release on bail directly led to the murder. In response, the police have launched an investigation into the murder and have recovered the body for further examination. The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with calls for justice and a thorough investigation into the police’s handling of the initial attack and subsequent release of the accused.

This tragic event highlights the community’s ongoing concerns about safety and the justice system’s ability to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable.

