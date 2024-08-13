World Elephant Day Celebrated with Ceremonial Feeding at Manas National Park

PATHSALA: The authorities of Manas National Park celebrated World Elephant Day at Banhbari range in the national park. The event, which drew attention to the significance of conserving the majestic pachyderms, featured a unique tradition where attendees participated in the ceremonial feeding of fruits to the elephants, symbolizing gratitude and reverence for these gentle giants. Apart from this, on the occasion, elephants of the national park were given a health check-up and vaccines and fruits were provided by the concerned authorities.

Barin Boro, Ranger of the Bansbari Range, told to this correspondent, “Though we don’t have the official numbers yet, we are positive that the population of elephants in the park has increased.” Deputy Field Director of the UNESCO Heritage site, Jesim Ahmed, highlighted the ongoing efforts to address the human-elephant conflict (HEC).

“We aim to spread awareness on the HEC issue, for which we have invited members of the Eco-Development Committees (EDC),” Ahmed said. EDCs play a crucial role in protecting wildlife and biodiversity in areas surrounding protected regions and forests.

