Man Dies After Falling From Paraglider In Assam's Tinsukia District

Guwahati: A man from Assam's Tinsukia district died on the spot after he fell from a paraglider.

According to reports, the incident took place at Skyland resort near Dibru River in Gujian.

The victim has been identified as Pankaj Gogoi, who is from Lakhimpur.

Notably, this is not the first time a person has been killed after falling from a paraglider.

On January 16, a 12-Year-Old boy named Rishabh Tripathi from Bengaluru also lost his life at Bir Billing paragliding site in Himachal Pradesh.

After the incident, Rishabh's father asked the government to take some steps in this regard to avoid another such death.

Prior to this incident, in Shimla last year, a man from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district died, when he fell from a paraglider during a flight in Bir Billing area.

The deceased was identified as 30-Year-Old Sandeep Chaudhary from Mumta village in Kangra's Nagrota Bagwan.

