Man dies after touching overhead wire at Kamakhya station in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An unidentified man died after coming into contact with an overhead electric wire at Kamakhya Railway Station in Maligaon on Monday. According to preliminary information, the man boarded a moving train and later climbed onto its engine. He came into contact with the overhead wire, triggering a short circuit that resulted in his death. Railway police personnel, including senior officials, reached the station following the incident and initiated necessary action. Authorities were making efforts to establish the deceased’s identity and determine the circumstances that led him to board the moving train and climb onto the engine.

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