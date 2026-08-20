Man killed in sharp-weapon attack after trying to resolve family dispute in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A sensational murder took place at Kurihamari Char under Barkhetri in Nalbari district, where a 35-year-old man, identified as Johar Ali alias Jahuruddin, was allegedly killed in a sharp-weapon attack by his brother-in-law, Hafizur Rahman.

According to reports, Hafizur Rahman had married another woman despite already having a first wife. The second marriage reportedly led to prolonged disputes and tension within the family. Around three months ago, Hafizur had gone to Kerala with his second wife. After returning, he allegedly continued to have frequent disputes with his first wife.

On the day of the incident, Johar Ali, the brother of Hafizur's first wife, reportedly went to Hafizur's house to understand the situation and help resolve the family dispute. During this time, Hafizur allegedly became enraged and attacked Johar Ali with a sharp weapon.

Johar Ali sustained serious injuries to several parts of his body. Following the attack, family members and locals rescued him from the Char area and rushed him to Mukalmua Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

After the alleged murder, Hafizur Rahman fled from the scene. However, Shiyalmari police acted swiftly and managed to apprehend him.

Also Read: Youth held for attacking parents with sharp weapon in Guwahati