Man kills wife at Balijuri, apprehended by Itakhola police in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Sensation prevailed in the entire Balijuri area as the news of the killing of a wife went viral on Saturday. According to information, one Thungi Santhal, a resident of Dakhin Balijuri in the northern part of the country, stabbed his wife, Joonmani Santhal, at his residence on Saturday night on the spur of the moment as the duo shared some hot exchanges. The furious drunken husband Thungi Santhal stabbed his wife Joonmani, a mother of two children, with a sharp dao (machet) and escaped from his house. On getting the sensational news this morning, the local village headman (gaonburah) informed Itakhola police immediately about the accident. A team of Itakhola police, headed by Bhaskar Jyoti Saikia, officer in charge of the Itakhola outpost, reached the site and traced the whereabouts of the escaped husband. Later on, the accused husband was apprehended by Itakhola police. The body was sent for an autopsy.

