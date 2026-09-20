Man linked to FINCLAAP Finance held in Darrang for alleged job and loan fraud

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Darrang police have arrested one person in connection with an alleged fraud case involving false promises of jobs and loans.

The accused has been identified as Mohidul Islam, reportedly associated with FINCLAAP Finance. A case has been registered at Kharupetia Police Station vide Kharupetia PS Case No. 116/2026.

According to police, four FIRs have been received against the accused, alleging that he collected money from victims on the pretext of providing employment and loans.

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