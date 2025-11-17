Shocking: Woman Brutally Assaulted and Robbed in Golaghat

Golaghat: A disturbing incident late last night at Kathkotia village in Rangajan, Golaghat, has left residents deeply concerned. An elderly woman, identified as Lakhimai Barua, was attacked and robbed by a group of miscreants who entered her home while she was alone.

According to local sources, the incident took place when three robbers slipped into the house through the back door. At that moment, the elderly woman was by herself, as her husband had gone to the market. The intruders quickly overpowered her, tying her face and hands with cloth before assaulting her. In the attack, she was injured on the neck with a sharp weapon, leaving her in a weakened state.

Recalling the terrifying moments, Lakhimai Borua said, “The thieves told me they would kill me if I made any noise.” The gang ransacked the house before fleeing with gold ornaments and valuables.