Shocking: Woman Brutally Assaulted and Robbed in Golaghat

Golaghat: A disturbing incident late last night at Kathkotia village in Rangajan, Golaghat, has left residents deeply concerned. An elderly woman, identified as Lakhimai Barua, was attacked and robbed by a group of miscreants who entered her home while she was alone.
According to local sources, the incident took place when three robbers slipped into the house through the back door. At that moment, the elderly woman was by herself, as her husband had gone to the market. The intruders quickly overpowered her, tying her face and hands with cloth before assaulting her. In the attack, she was injured on the neck with a sharp weapon, leaving her in a weakened state.
Recalling the terrifying moments, Lakhimai Borua said, “The thieves told me they would kill me if I made any noise.” The gang ransacked the house before fleeing with gold ornaments and valuables.
After restraining her, the robbers searched for the key to the Godrej almirah. When they failed to find it, they broke open the cupboard and took away the valuables. The exact items looted have not yet been confirmed, but the family is assessing the loss.
Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the woman’s cries for help. Police were informed immediately and later arrived at the scene to start an investigation. Officers have collected statements and examined the area for clues. A search operation is now underway to identify and trace the robbers involved in the attack.
The incident has caused shock and anxiety among villagers, who say such crimes are rare in the locality. Many have urged authorities to increase night patrolling and ensure better safety for residents, especially elderly people living alone.