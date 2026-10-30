Manas Fringe Farmers Turn to Beekeeping to Secure Livelihoods and Conservation

Baksa: In a major boost to sustainable livelihoods and biodiversity conservation around Manas National Park, a new batch of local farmers and rural youth have officially completed advanced training in scientific beekeeping. The initiative, led by the premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, concludes a intensive hands-on workshop designed to foster eco-friendly entrepreneurship in the region's fringe villages.

Supported by the IUCN-KfW project focused on securing tiger populations and biological corridors in Assam, the program addresses the dual challenge of community financial stability and forest preservation.

"Our goal is to build an nature-based economy that reduces local reliance on forest resources," stated a lead coordinator from Aaranyak's Conservation and Livelihood Division. "By empowering communities with technical apiculture skills, we are creating a buffer of conservation allies along the park's boundaries."

The training focused entirely on Apis cerana, a indigenous honeybee species highly resilient to Northeast India's climate. Led by expert apiculturist Naba Mahanta, the participants received intensive training in modern hive assembly, colony management, pest mitigation, and hygienic honey extraction. Additionally, the sessions covered marketing strategies, focusing on branding and value-addition to ensure farmers command competitive market prices.

Beyond yielding pure, high-value honey, the project acts as a vital tool for ecological balance. Increased bee activity is expected to significantly boost agricultural yields in adjacent farmlands through pollination, while providing stable incomes that disincentivise illegal wood-logging and forest encroachment.

As these newly trained beekeepers deploy their modern boxes across the Manas landscape, organizers project a steady rise in community-led conservation, proving that rural economic growth and wildlife protection can thrive hand in hand.