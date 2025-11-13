Mangaldai: Assam police band marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: On Wednesday evening, under the soft glow of streetlights in Mangaldai town, the vibrant and disciplined band of the 12th Battalion of Assam police at Jamugurihat captivated massive crowds at three key junctions of Mangaldai town with a breathtaking display of musical patriotism.

The special band performance was organized as part of a statewide initiative by Assam police to celebrate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram,' the immortal national song penned by the legendary Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875 and first published in his novel Anandamath. This powerful anthem, which became a rallying cry during India's freedom struggle, continues to inspire generations with its message of devotion to the motherland.

Under the initiative of Senior Superintendent of Police, Darrang, Hemanta Kumar Das, the band showcased its exceptional talent at three prominent public squares, Bhebarghat Chowk, Raja Dharma Narayan Chowk, and Karim Chowk.

The repertoire was a masterful blend of national and regional pride. Alongside the soul-stirring 'Vande Mataram,' the band performed 'Manuhe Manuhar Babe,' the timeless Assamese anthem of humanity and universal brotherhood by the legendary Dr Bhupen Hazarika, 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha,' the iconic patriotic poem by Allama Muhammad Iqbal, rendered with full orchestral grandeur, uniting hearts across linguistic and cultural lines in a shared celebration of India's diversity and strength.

Each venue witnessed an outpouring of public enthusiasm, with families, students, senior citizens, and local residents thronging the areas. The disciplined formation, synchronized movements, and soulful melodies of the band left the audience spellbound. From the resonant beats of the drums to the soaring notes of brass and woodwind instruments, every performance evoked goosebumps and spontaneous applause.

