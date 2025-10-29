Mangaldai and Ghilamora Bihu Committees Questioned by CID in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: The investigation into the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg gained further traction on Wednesday as officials from the Mangaldai Kendriya Rongali Bihu and Ghilamora Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The officials were summoned for questioning regarding the agreements and financial transactions related to Garg’s performances during the Bohag Bihu celebrations earlier this year.

Diganta Moni Borah, Secretary of the Mangaldai Kendriya Rongali Bihu Committee, told reporters that the committee had paid ₹11 lakh in 2024 for Zubeen Garg’s show, with the amount collected in cash by Siddharth Sharma. The same sum was reportedly paid again in 2025, this time received by Krishanu Das.

Representatives from the Ghilamora Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan stated that they had paid ₹12 lakh in cash to Siddharth Sharma for Garg’s 2025 performance, noting that Sharma had declined to accept online payments.

The CID’s SIT continues to question individuals associated with Garg’s shows and financial dealings as part of its ongoing probe into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s untimely death, which has sparked widespread public concern across Assam.