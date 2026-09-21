Mangaldai College Marks 75 Years with Platinum Jubilee, Set for Upgrade to University

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MANGALDAI: Mangaldai College on Saturday inaugurated its platinum jubilee celebrations, marking 75 years of its journey in higher education. Established in 1951 by eminent personalities of undivided Darrang district, the college has emerged as a major educational institution in the region. The celebrations began with flag hoisting by members of the celebration committee, Minister Nilima Devi and Principal Dr Kamalakanta Bora, followed by a 5-km cultural procession flagged off by Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia. Students from 25 departments, along with NCC and NSS units, participated in the procession featuring Bihu dance, dhol, pepa, gogona and tableaux showcasing Assam’s folk culture. Inaugurating a lecture titled “75 Years of Mangaldai College: History, Heritage and Progress”, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu announced that the college, with over 6,000 students, has the highest student strength among colleges in Assam. He also said the NAAC A+ graded autonomous college would soon be upgraded to a university.

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