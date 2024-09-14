Mangaldai Media Circle Celebrates 17th Foundation Day with a Tribute to Responsible Journalism

MANGALDAI: “When there are good journalists, society will be governed in a better way. Good journalism and society complement each other and good journalism brings a positive message to the society. Mangaldai Media Circle has been working in a responsible manner in the society. It is matter of proud that the activities of the members of Mangaldai Media Circle is not confined to their own field, but are involved with the all round welfare and development of Mangaldai in particular and the entire district as a whole,” said Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia taking part in the 17th Foundation Day of Mangaldai Media Circle, a premier organization of media persons on Monday.

To mark the day, Mangaldai Media Circle (MMC) organized a public function at the meeting hall of Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Mangaldai which was attended by an august jam-packed audience. Earlier Aparna Konwar and all the members present in the function offered floral tribute before the portrait of the Dwipendra Narayan Konwar, the founder President of MMC. In the function inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer of Darrang Zila Parishad Manash Das, Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das also took part as the invited guest.

In their speeches they observed that even in this era of social media the relevance and charm of constructive and quality journalism is never lost. In the same breath they praised the members of MMC for maintaining a tradition sense of responsible journalism.

MMC president Bhargab Kr Das offered felicitation to ‘A worthy son of Mangaldai’ Ritu Raj Konwar, the ace photo journalist of the Northeast who had covered the Paris Olympic 2024 for ‘The Hindu’ as the only male sports photographer of the region. Acknowledging the felicitation comprising a letter of citation, gamosa, japi, memento etc, Konwar shared few special moments of his photography career including the recent Paris Olympic.

Releasing the souvenir published on the occasion literary critic and columnist Ankur Deka underlined the importance of making new strategical approaches in journalism at the juncture of the threats created by the present social media. Secretary of MMC Mayukh Goswami in his welcome speech elaborated on the activities and achievements of Mangaldai Media Circle. Principal of Mangaldai College Dr Kamala Kanta Bora also addressed the function while Panchami Sarkar- a student of Guwahati University enthralled the audience with the melodious recitation of a poem composed by Rup Konwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla.

