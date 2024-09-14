Five-Day Workshop in Sonitpur Enhances Early Childhood Education with Play-Based Learning

Tezpur: A five-day training workshop aimed at enhancing quality early childhood care and introducing fun, play-based activities for pre-primary students commenced in Sonitpur under the Samagra Shiksha programme was held at Tezpur Collegiate Higher Secondary School, Pranita Medhi served as the lead facilitator, and trainer Inkumoni Nath delivered the training. It is important to note that pre-primary education serves as the foundation of a child’s academic journey. To improve the quality of this education, child-centred, play-based learning is essential.

The purpose of this workshop is to help children transition from a home environment to a school setting while fostering their physical, linguistic, intellectual, socio-emotional, and creative development. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Assam and Samagra Shiksha Assam organized the training by gathering previous experiences of teacher trainees and devising this five-day workshop. In Sonitpur district, 192 teachers participated in the training conducted at five centers under the Gabharu Education Block from September 6 to September 12. The training focused on providing quality early childhood care through child-centered teaching methods. It was organized under the supervision of the Samagra Shiksha division of Gabharu Education Block.

