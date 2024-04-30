Mangaldai Police arrested absconding accused

MANGALDAI: Mangaldai Police on Sunday night arrested Hirendra Narayan Dev (41), son of late Amrit Narayan Dev of Gakhir Khowa village under Mangaldai Police Station for causing severe injury to Nagendra Narayan Dev of the same village on the night of April 14 last. The arrested accused with a pre planned conspiracy tried to take the life of the complainant while the complainant was returning to home after enjoying a Bihu function on that night at about 11 pm at Bejpara chowk on MPK Road. The critically injured was immediately shifted to Guwahati for better treatment on that night. Though the Police on the basis of the injured person had registered a case vide Mangaldai PS Case No. 103/2024 under section 325/307 of Indian Penal Code, the accused was absconding. Today the arrested accused has been remanded to judicial custody in Mangaldai Jail after his production in judicial court.

