Fifth annual Bhatheli Festival celebrated on 14th day of Assamese Bohag month in lower Assam

Nalbari: On the 14th day of Assamese Bohag month, the fifth annual Bhatheli Festival at Banekuchi was celebrated recently. It is a folk festival worshipping bamboo tree, celebrated in lower Assam in the month of Bohag. It is celebrated in Kamrup, Nalbari and Baksa districts of southern Assam. Many different types of folk games competitions among the children and other activities in conjunction with the Bhatheli festival were held. An open Bihu session was also enjoyed in the evening.

