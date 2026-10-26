Mangaldai puja mandap wins Assam eco-friendly competition

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MANGALDAI: Udayan Sangha of Ward No. 1, Shantipara, Mangaldai, has secured first position in the 5th All Assam Eco-friendly Puja Mandap Competition 2026, organised by Dergaon-based NGO Ashray in Golaghat district. Ashray Secretary Dr Sanjay Kumar Hazarika announced the results on Friday night.

According to the results, the Annapurna Club Puja Mandap of Hailakandi secured second position, followed by Dergaon Uttar Anchalik Rajahuwa Durga Puja in third place and Devgram Rajahuwa Durgotsav of Golaghat in fourth place.

The results were finalised through an IT-based assessment, taking into account reports published in leading newspapers about Udayan Sangha’s eco-friendly celebrations and an online interview with its committee members.

Reacting to the achievement, Udayan Sangha Puja Committee President Dhruvajyoti (Biju) Das and Imon Choudhury said the committee had completely avoided single-use plastic in response to the district administration’s appeal. It revived the traditional use of banana leaf plates, known as kol patua, to distribute bhog and prasad among devotees. The committee also planned to manage puja waste by digging pits and producing compost. Measures were taken to reduce electricity consumption and prevent noise pollution. District Commissioner Ayushi Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sharmistha Baruah visited the mandap on Maha Saptami, inspected the arrangements and appreciated the committee’s efforts towards an eco-friendly celebration.