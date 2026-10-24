Rotary Club announces winners of Guwahati Durga Puja awards

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Rotary Club of Guwahati has announced the winners of the Saradiya Sreshtha Sanman Durga Puja Awards 2026, recognising the artistic excellence, cultural devotion and social awareness of Durga Puja committees across the city.

The club received more than 100 entries before registrations closed on October 17. A jury comprising six members visited the participating pandals and evaluated entries across four major categories. The results were declared on October 21.

In the Best Idol category, Rehabari Bilpar Durga Puja Committee emerged as the winner, followed by Chhatra Milon Samity and Kamakhya Colony Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Athgaon Sarvajanik Durga Puja Samity won the Best Pandal award, while Diamond Club Durga Puja Committee and Bimalanagar Club secured the first and second runner-up positions.

Jai Hind Club won the Best Lighting award, followed by Bhaskar Nagar Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee and Santipur Sluicegate Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee.

In the category for Puja with the Best Social Message and Impact, Geetanagar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samiti secured the top position. Brihattar Odalbakra Sarbajanin Puja Mandir Committee and Chatribati Sarbajanin Debopujasthan Samity were named the first and second runners-up.

The jury also presented special awards to Rest Camp Kalibari Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee and Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee, BBC Colony (Netaji Sporting Club).

The project was led by Project Chair Manas Majumdar, with guidance from Advisor Prabhat Kumar Kedia, Patron Utpal Gohain and Rotary Club President Sudhanya Biswas.

The club thanked the participating committees, members and sponsors, including KSB Pumps, Hotel Prag Continental, Vaanimi and NERIM, for their contributions. Biswas invited members and sponsors to attend the forthcoming award function to honour the winning committees.