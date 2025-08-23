Mangaldai’s LNB Road to bloom with rare Terminalia ivorensis trees

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In an effort to beautify and restore greenery along Lakshmi Nath Bezbarua Road (LNB Road), the Territorial Road Division of Mangaldai embarked on the second phase of a meticulously-planned ornamental tree plantation. This initiative features the planting of Terminalia ivorensis saplings, a species listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List due to habitat loss, along both sides of the road.

The planting ceremony on August 20, saw participation from key figures, including Mangaldai Legislator Basanta Das, District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty, Mangaldai Municipality Board Chairperson Nirmali Devi Sarma, Chambers of Commerce President Mukul Chandra Deka, Executive Engineer Er Anuj Kumar Sarma, mediapersons Bhargab Kumar Das, Hemanta Kumar Barua, and Dulal Deka, as well as prominent citizen Debabrata Dutta and social worker Kulen Hazarika. Together, they planted Terminalia ivorensis saplings along the western stretch of LNB Road, symbolizing a collective commitment to environmental restoration. This initiative serves as a thoughtful response to the felling of trees necessitated by the ongoing widening and reconstruction of LNB Road, which includes drain-cum-pavements on both sides. Spearheaded by Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia and Legislator Basanta Das, the road project, funded with Rs 5 crore under the SOPD scheme, spans 1.2 km. Earlier, on World Environment Day, June 5, a vibrant plantation drive marked the first phase, with saplings of cannonball, Bokul, Ejar, and Jacaranda trees planted by Basanta Das, Parag Kumar Kakaty, and Nirmali Devi Sarma, infusing the project with community spirit and ecological purpose.

