Imphal: Manipur BJP MLA Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh died at the age of 67 at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi early Friday, November 20, 2026, following severe health complications after a dengue diagnosis earlier this month. His mortal remains are scheduled to be flown back to Imphal on Friday for the final rites, while political leaders have expressed condolences over his death.

Sapam Kunjakeswor Singh, the sitting BJP MLA from Patsoi Assembly Constituency, passed away early Friday at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. He was also serving as the Chairman of MEDCO.

His death followed a prolonged period of health complications after he was diagnosed with dengue earlier in November. His condition reportedly required further medical attention in the national capital after initial treatment in Manipur.

According to the reported medical timeline, Singh received treatment for dengue-related complications between November 6 and November 11. He was subsequently admitted to BABINA Hospital in Imphal before being airlifted to Delhi on November 19 for advanced medical care.

He died at Apollo Hospital around midnight, according to the details of his passing.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh expressed grief over the death of the Patsoi legislator through an official post on X.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister wrote, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Hon'ble MLA Patsoi A.C, Shri Sapam Kunjakeswore Singh, who passed away early this morning in New Delhi. His dedicated service to the people of Manipur will always be remembered."

The Chief Minister's message acknowledged Singh's contributions and his service to the people of Manipur.

BJP leader Dr. Sambit Patra also paid tribute to the deceased legislator through a social media statement.

He said, "His commitment and contributions towards the welfare of the people of Manipur will always remain in our memories."

Singh represented Patsoi Assembly Constituency for two terms during his political career.

He first entered the Manipur Legislative Assembly in 2007 as an Independent candidate. He returned to the Assembly in 2022 after winning the Patsoi seat on a BJP ticket.

Apart from his responsibilities as an elected representative, Singh served as Chairman of MEDCO.

His political journey included his initial election as an Independent and his subsequent return to the Assembly as a BJP legislator.

At the time of his death, he was 67 years old. He was born in January 1959 and is survived by his wife and four children.

Arrangements are being made to bring Singh's mortal remains from New Delhi to Imphal on Friday, November 20.

His return to Manipur will allow his family and others to pay their final respects before the last rites.

His death has prompted condolences from senior political figures, including the state's Chief Minister and BJP leadership.

The passing of the sitting Patsoi MLA marks the loss of a two-term legislator whose political career spanned his 2007 election as an Independent and his 2022 victory on a BJP ticket.