Manipur CM Khemchand Visits Seized Sinai SoO Camp, Calls for End to ‘Gun Culture

Imphal: In a historic first for the state, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the Sinai Suspension of Operations (SoO) camp in Kangpokpi district on Sunday.

The visit follows a high-stakes joint operation where the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), alongside its elite CoBRA unit and Manipur Police, disarmed and took complete control of the facility.

The security crackdown was launched following the recent killing of three innocent firewood collectors at Nongshum. Originally designated to house roughly 150 cadres of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Kuki Liberation Army (KLA), forces discovered only 17 individuals inside who were arrested for using false identities to impersonate registered cadres.

Accompanied by government spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, the Chief Minister inspected the premises and was briefed by senior CRPF and Assam Rifles officers. Commending the troops' valour, Khemchand emphasized strict adherence to the rule of law while ensuring civilian safety during combing operations.

“Manipur cannot progress or achieve lasting peace as long as a gun culture exists,” Chief Minister Khemchand stated during the visit, strongly appealing to citizens to shun violence and surrender illegal arms to restore harmony.