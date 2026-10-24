Manipur Crackdown: 17 Fake Cadres Arrested at Sinai Camp, Weapons Seized

Following an aggressive joint security operation, 17 individuals were formally arrested and a massive cache of weapons was seized from the Sinai Suspension of Operations (SoO) camp in Kangpokpi district, Manipur. The raid serves as a direct fallout of the October 19 ambush in the Sunurok hill range, which left three civilian woodcutters dead.

A joint team comprising the Manipur Police, CRPF's Quick Action Team, and CoBRA personnel raided the designated camp on October 23. Upon verification, security forces discovered that out of 18 occupants, only one was a legitimate cadre.

The remaining 17 individuals were found using false identities to masquerade as registered SoO cadres. The operation yielded 24 firearms, 38 magazines, wireless equipment, and a significant stock of explosives.

Confirming the strictly non-operational status of the peace pact, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam stated, "The SoO agreement expired in the first week of September and has not been renewed. Security operations will continue, and no faction will be exempt from legal action."

The 17 accused have been remanded to police custody until October 31 as investigations continue.