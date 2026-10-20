Manipur Crackdown: Three Arrested, Large Arms Cache Seized After Khongbal Foothill Ambush

Security forces in Manipur launched an intensive joint operation early Tuesday, arresting three suspects following the fatal ambush of three Meetei civilians near the Khongbal Tangkhul foothills.

The apprehended individuals—Lunpao Kipgen, Henminthang Misao, and Sheikholal Haokip—were captured during targeted raids by a combined team of the Imphal East Commando unit, Assam Rifles, CRPF, IRB, and BSF.

Security forces recovered a massive cache of hidden weaponry during the operation, including eight automatic rifles and multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs). While the direct involvement of the three men in the actual ambush is still being established, officials noted that they are believed to be associated with Kuki militant groups.

The crackdown followed Monday's tragic incident where local villagers collecting firewood at Sunurok Uyok were targeted by indiscriminate gunfire, leaving three dead and three others severely injured.

Condemning the violence, the United Naga Council (UNC) issued a formal press statement demanding the "swift arrest and prosecution of those responsible", adding that "innocent civilians must never become bargaining tools in political or ethnic conflicts."

Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also expressed grief after visiting the injured, stating, "The consistent killings have made the people feel like orphaned." Normal life remains completely paralyzed across the state due to an active 48-hour general strike.