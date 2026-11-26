Imphal: Manipur Police and joint security forces destroyed 160 acres of illegal poppy plantations across Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts on Wednesday, as part of the state's action against illicit cultivation. Separately, Churachandpur District Police distributed 3,150 kg of potato seedlings to 11 farming families to promote alternative agriculture.

According to Manipur Police, the joint operation covered three locations across Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts.

In Ukhrul district, security personnel destroyed 120 acres of illegal poppy plantations under Lungchon Maiphai Police Station jurisdiction, covering the Phalee, Tora and Champhung hill ranges.

Another 20 acres were cleared under Litan Police Station jurisdiction.

In Kangpokpi district, joint forces destroyed an additional 20 acres of poppy plantations at K. Lhangnom village, located in the Koubru Reserved Forest.

The operation involved Manipur Police, 18 Assam Rifles, 4 MAHAR, 8 Bihar, 132 Battalion BSF, 164 Battalion BSF and 34 Battalion CRPF.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Manipur Forest Department also participated in the operation.

Manipur Police reported that security forces burned five makeshift huts found at the cultivation sites, including three in Ukhrul and two in Kangpokpi.

Personnel also destroyed herbicides and farming equipment recovered from the locations.

Three poppy pods were seized during the operation.

The combined action covered 160 acres, with Ukhrul accounting for 140 acres and Kangpokpi contributing the remaining 20 acres.

Alongside the destruction operations, Churachandpur District Police distributed 3,150 kg of potato seedlings to 11 families in M. Buangmun village under Singhat sub-division.

The initiative aims to help farmers move away from illicit poppy cultivation and adopt lawful agricultural practices.

According to the Manipur Police, "The initiative aims to encourage farmers to transition from illicit poppy cultivation to sustainable and lawful agriculture practices."

The programme targets 15 acres of former poppy farmland in the village. The Agriculture Department was therefore consulted on the selection of potatoes as an alternative crop, following discussions with local farmers.

The alternative farming initiative comes under the HinChi Project, launched in April 2026 with support from the Narcotics Control Bureau and corporate social responsibility (CSR) partners.

Police selected M. Buangmun village because of recurring illegal poppy cultivation and repeated destruction drives over the past two years.

The project focuses on encouraging farmers to replace illicit cultivation with alternative agricultural activities.

An investigation has also been registered at Gamnom-Sapormeina Police Station in connection with the matter.