Manipur Government Commits to Enhancing Security and Infrastructure for Border Maring Villages

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has assured immediate state intervention and administrative action regarding the pressing security, demographic, and infrastructural demands raised by leaders of the indigenous Maring border villages.

The development follows growing local anxieties in the Tengnoupal and Chandel districts, where apex bodies like the Maring Students' Union (MSU) highlighted that undocumented migrants fleeing conflict in Myanmar have significantly outnumbered indigenous residents across multiple border settlements.

Local communities have continuously demanded stringent demographic biometric verification, enhanced border monitoring, and the urgent restoration of critical transit infrastructure.

Addressing these grievances, the Chief Minister confirmed that 143 strategic border locations, including key Maring villages, have been actively integrated into the centrally sponsored Vibrant Villages Programme-II (VVP2).

This allocation is designed to establish high-quality healthcare, permanent road connectivity, and robust public schooling infrastructure to alleviate decade-long developmental gaps.

Furthermore, Singh reiterated that state law enforcement and local district administrations are maintaining active vigilance to counter cross-border illegal movement, flush out illicit armed elements, and firmly protect the demographic stability and territorial integrity of Manipur's indigenous hill communities