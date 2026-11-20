Agartala: The Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) has formed 909 polling teams and appointed 4,545 polling personnel for the November 27, 2026, municipal elections across 704 polling stations in 16 urban local bodies. The announcement was made in Agartala on November 20 as officials finalized election preparations, including polling arrangements and security deployment.

Tripura State Election Commission Secretary Anurag Sen announced that the commission had completed preparations for the November 27 civic elections by forming 909 polling teams and appointing 4,545 polling personnel.

The personnel deployment covers 704 polling stations across 16 urban local bodies. The figure of 4,545 excludes police personnel assigned to election security duties.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala on November 19, Sen said, "As you all know, 27th November 2026 is the date fixed for the polling for the general election to the urban local bodies. So, the State Election Commission has made all preparations necessary for the conduct of the poll."

State Election Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty is overseeing the election process.

The November 27 elections cover 268 wards across 16 municipal bodies, with 810 candidates in the contest.

According to the election figures provided, the candidates include 407 men and 403 women.

The original election notification covered 21 urban local bodies and 345 wards. However, 77 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates were elected unopposed across five civic bodies, leaving 16 municipal bodies scheduled for polling.

Security deployment remains a key part of the commission's preparations, following opposition concerns over violence during the 2021 civic elections.

Fourteen companies of CAPF have been deployed, while state authorities have requisitioned another 25 companies through the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sen had earlier said, "After a thorough assessment of the security situation in the run-up to the civic polls, the State police authorities have sought 25 companies of CAPF to ensure adequate security for the elections."

The Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and State Police are also among the forces involved in election security arrangements.

The SEC has scheduled municipal polling for November 27, 2026, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Election Duty Voting will take place on November 21 and 22 through ballot papers, allowing personnel assigned to election duties to cast their votes before polling day.

The counting of votes is scheduled for December 2, 2026.

With polling teams appointed and security arrangements underway, the commission has completed the announced preparations for the municipal elections across the 16 urban local bodies.