Manipur JAC Suspends Total Shutdown Following Chief Minister’s Visit to Nongshum

Kohima: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has suspended its proposed statewide total shutdown with immediate effect. The breakthrough came on Monday morning after Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Nongshum and met with the families of the victims.

The JAC had initially called for an indefinite shutdown across Manipur to protest the Chief Minister's perceived failure to console the bereaved families. Tensions rose after three civilians were killed in a recent ambush near the Sunurok hills. The committee explicitly made a personal visit by the Chief Minister the absolute condition for withdrawing their agitation.

Responding to the intensifying public pressure, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh travelled to the affected villages of Nongshum and Uyumpok on Monday to meet the grieving families. During the visit, the JAC and the families submitted a memorandum demanding justice and a swift investigation.

Conveying his condolences, Chief Minister Singh strongly condemned the attack, stating, “The government will not tolerate such brutal violence. The culprits responsible for the murder will be arrested and punished as per the law of the land.”

Following the successful meeting, the JAC agreed to call off the strike.

However, the committee clarified that the suspension does not mark the end of their movement. "Our struggle will continue until justice is completely delivered to the families," a JAC representative stated. The committee is expected to outline its next course of action after consulting with local civil society organisations.