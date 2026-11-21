Chandel: At least 15 people have died and more than 300 have been hospitalized after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Chakpikarong subdivision of Manipur's Chandel district on Saturday, November 21. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has ordered a formal inquiry, while police investigate the reported supply of the alcohol from Sugnu in neighbouring Kakching district.

The suspected liquor poisoning incident began on Wednesday night, November 18, in Nungpan village in Chakpikarong subdivision, according to the supplied incident details.

The number of affected residents increased over the following days, with victims reportedly experiencing symptoms associated with methanol poisoning, including blurred vision and respiratory distress.

At least 15 people have died. The victims were primarily male residents aged between 32 and 50 from five villages in the affected subdivision.

The reported death toll and hospitalizations have prompted an emergency medical response from the Manipur government.

More than 300 people have been admitted or attended to across hospitals in Imphal following the suspected consumption of contaminated liquor.

Shija Hospitals and Research Institute has attended to more than 312 patients, while Babina Hospital has admitted over 41 patients, according to the supplied hospital figures.

Other patients have been referred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

Some regional reports have put the total number of affected people above 600. However, the available figures distinguish between people treated and those admitted to hospitals.

Police are investigating the possible supply chain behind the liquor consumed by residents of Chakpikarong.

Chandel Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar, in an official letter to Deputy Commissioner Mamoni Doley, identified Sugnu in Kakching district as the reported place of purchase.

"It is pertinent to mention that the alcohol which was reportedly consumed was bought from Sugnu, Kakching district."

The reported connection has prompted investigators to examine the movement and supply of the suspected liquor.

A Special Investigation Team is tracing the supply chain, while the Chandel administration has banned unverified local alcohol sales.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh ordered a formal inquiry and reviewed the medical response following the incident.

On Friday, November 20, the Chief Minister visited Shija Hospitals at Lamphelpat and Babina Hospital at Sajiwa in Imphal to enquire about patients receiving treatment.

Singh said, "Visited Shija Hospital at Lamphelpat, and Babina Hospital at Sajiwa, today (on Friday) to enquire about the health condition of the persons undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor from Chakpikarong area in Chandel District."

The government has also deployed four rapid response medical teams to Chandel to support emergency healthcare efforts.

Chandel Deputy Commissioner Mamoni Doley issued a public health advisory as authorities responded to the suspected poisoning cases. The administration's restrictions on unverified local alcohol sales form part of its response to the incident.

Medical facilities in Imphal have also faced pressure from the number of referred patients. The supplied information indicates bed shortages for patients requiring haemodialysis.

The investigation into the suspected Sugnu supply connection remains ongoing as medical teams continue responding to the emergency.