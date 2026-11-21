Cachar: Assam Police seized 511 sacks of suspected smuggled urea fertiliser, weighing approximately 22 metric tonnes, from a truck intercepted at a vehicle-checking checkpoint in Kalain, Cachar district, on Friday. Police arrested two men from West Bengal and launched an investigation into the consignment's origin and suspected supply chain.

The seizure took place in the Kalain area of Cachar district, where a police team intercepted a transport truck during a vehicle-checking operation.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 511 sacks of suspected smuggled urea fertilizer.

The seized consignment weighed approximately 22 metric tonnes. Police also took the transport vehicle into custody for further legal action.

The interception forms the central development in the latest reported fertilizer seizure in Cachar, with investigators now examining the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the consignment.

Police arrested two men who were travelling in the intercepted truck. Both accused individuals reportedly hail from West Bengal.

Their identities have not been disclosed in the initial reports supplied for this story.

The two men were taken into custody following the interception, while the truck and fertilizer consignment were handed over for further legal proceedings.

No direct statements from the arrested individuals or named police officials were available in the initial breaking reports. Accordingly, no direct quotations have been included.

The seizure comes as Assam Police intensify action against suspected inter-state fertilizer diversion networks across Barak Valley and Dima Hasao.

According to the background information provided in the initial reporting notes, authorities are examining suspected routes used to divert subsidized agricultural urea from West Bengal towards Mizoram and Myanmar.

Investigators are scrutinizing the transport documents associated with the seized consignment to establish its origin and trace its intended destination.

The investigation is also expected to examine whether the transportation was connected to a wider supply network involving other operatives.

The seized truck and all 511 sacks of fertilizer remain in police custody for legal proceedings, according to the supplied incident details.

The immediate focus of the investigation is the consignment's transportation records, its source and the individuals potentially connected to its movement.

Police have not released any verified details identifying a wider network or confirming the final destination of the seized fertilizer.

Further official information from Cachar Police, including a briefing by the Superintendent of Police, would be needed to establish additional details about the case.

The seizure of approximately 22 metric tonnes of suspected smuggled urea and the arrest of two West Bengal residents mark the latest reported action against suspected fertilizer diversion in the region.