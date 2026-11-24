Imphal: Manipur Police arrested Konthoujam Homeshor Singh, alias Chingkhei, the 66-year-old self-styled chairman of the proscribed United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), in Imphal East district on Monday. The Special Commando (CDO) Unit carried out the operation, during which police recovered a .32-calibre pistol, a magazine and 13 live rounds.

Konthoujam Homeshor Singh, also known by the alias Chingkhei, is identified as the self-styled chairman of the proscribed UPPK. Manipur Police arrested him during an operation conducted by the Special Commando (CDO) Unit in Imphal East district.

The 66-year-old's arrest is also linked to his previous encounter with law enforcement. Singh had reportedly been arrested in June 2025 in connection with an extortion-related case in Imphal West.

The latest arrest places him among the individuals apprehended during the ongoing police operations in Manipur.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a .32-calibre pistol, a magazine and 13 live rounds, according to the information attributed to Manipur Police.

The recovered items form part of the reported seizures associated with the operation in Imphal East district.

Police operations also involved multiple locations in the district. However, the precise locations and the complete inventory of recovered materials have not been specified in the available information.

Tonambam Lukhoi Singh was identified as another individual associated with the subsequent recovery operations.

The supplied information links him to follow-up recoveries at multiple locations in Imphal East. However, further details about his alleged role, the items recovered in those actions and the circumstances surrounding his involvement have not been provided.

Singh's arrest in November 2026 follows his reported arrest in June 2025 in an extortion-related case registered in Imphal West.

The latest operation also forms part of broader counter-insurgency actions in the region. According to the supplied information, four militants were apprehended in related operations.

The available details do not establish whether all four apprehensions were directly connected to Singh's arrest or whether they resulted from separate actions.