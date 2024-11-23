Manipur Violence: Meiteis receive bodies from SMCH; security stepped up

A correspondent

Silchar: Following the Manipur government’s written assurance that the cases of violence in Jiribam in recent times would be handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA), the families of the nine Meitei people who were killed by the suspected Kuki militants received the dead bodies from the Silchar Medical College morgue. On Thursday, the N Biren Singh government had reportedly inked an agreement with the Jiribam Joint Action Committee assuring that NIA would investigate the recent violence. Following this the families agreed to receive the dead bodies of the nine Meitei persons including three minors who were kidnapped from a shelter home and later were brutally killed by the miscreants. The bodies were kept in the SMCH morgue after the post mortem as the families refused to receive the same demanding justice. Finally after the Thursday development, the families on Friday received the bodies.

Meanwhile, both the Cachar police and its Jiribam counterpart stepped up vigil in the Assam-Manipur border. The Cachar SP Nomal Mahatta said, they had been closely monitoring both the land and riverine border to ensure no unlawful activities take place in Cachar side. Motor boats were used for the riverine vigilance, he added.

The Jiribam SP Robinson Singh said with the active assistance from the Assam police their force was also patrolling the border area throughout the day and night.

