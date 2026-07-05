Manoj Kumar Sarma Bordoloi Becomes First Assamese to Head AAI’s Northeast Region

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Manoj Kumar Sarma Bordoloi has assumed charge as the Regional Executive Director (RED) of the Airports Authority of India, North East Region, Guwahati, with effect from July 1. Previously serving as General Manager (Finance), Bordoloi was formally welcomed by senior AAI officials and representatives of the civil aviation sector in the region after taking over the new assignment.

A native of Assam, Bordoloi has become the first Assamese officer to head the AAI's North East Region, succeeding former Regional Executive Director Gian Batra following his retirement.

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