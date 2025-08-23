Margherita Co-District Commissioner Rahul Doley interacts with media

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Co-District Commissioner (CDC) of Margherita Rahul Doley held a brief introductory session with mediapersons of Margherita co-district on Friday. In his address, the CDC emphasized the importance of building trust and collaboration between the administration and the media. He highlighted that health and education sectors would be given top priority and sought the cooperation of the media fraternity in disseminating accurate information for the welfare of the people.

Circle Officer Gyandeep Dutta also appreciated the contributions of the media towards strengthening democratic values and ensuring transparency. Assistant commissioners Pritom Gogoi and Pronamika Konwar were present during the session. On this occasion, the CDC was felicitated by the journalists. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks offered by Gurmeet Kaur Suri, Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer, Margherita.

