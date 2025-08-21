Margherita Co-District Commissioner Rahul Doley Felicitated by Red Cross Society

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Co-District Commissioner of Margherita, Rahul Doley, was warmly welcomed by the members of the Indian Red Cross Society, Margherita sub-district branch, on Tuesday on his recent assumption of office. Doley, who is also the Ex-officio President of the branch, was felicitated by Pabitra Buragohain, General Secretary, along with other executive members.

On the occasion, the CDC was presented with a memento and a commemorative souvenir titled ‘Bijprasoo,’ edited by Pabitra Buragohain and published by the Margherita sub-district branch on the occasion of World Environment Day 2025.

The Co-District Commissioner expressed his appreciation to the Red Cross Society for their thoughtful gesture and lauded the sustained efforts of the Margherita sub-district branch in promoting social welfare, humanitarian service, disaster response, and environmental awareness. He commended the branch’s initiatives to involve students, youth, and local communities in spreading awareness on issues of health, environment, and sustainable living.

Doley further assured that efforts would be made to work towards building active convergence between the department of women and child development, other nodal agencies, and the Indian Red Cross Society for conducting IEC activities under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. He emphasized that such initiatives would strengthen collective action against substance abuse and foster a healthier and more responsible society in Margherita co-district.

