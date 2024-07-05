Margherita Relief Efforts: 47 Camps Set Up, Essential Aid Distributed Amid Flood Crisis

TINSUKIA : A total of 47 relief camps were established under the Margherita Revenue Circle, of which 20 remain operational, underscoring the on-going commitment to provide sustained support and assistance to those affected by the floods. The Sub Divisional Officer Civil of Margherita, accompanied by Executive Magistrates and the Circle Officer, assessed and supervised the distribution of essential relief items in multiple relief camps established across the Margherita Revenue Circle on Thursday. The officials also scrutinised the provision of basic amenities essential for the well-being of those sheltered at these locations.

The relief camps visited over the course of July 3 and July 4 included Khagari Pather LP School, Tekeri LP School, Lama Gaon LP School, Bisa Gaon LP School, Dirak T.E. No 6 Line LP School, Kumsai LP School, Sati Joymati LP School (Dirak T.E.), Hasak Jatiya Vidyalaya, Borfakial LP School, Niz Makum LP School, Dibong Fakial LP School, Likhajan LP School, Dibong Bari LP School, No. 2 Alubari LP School, No. 1 Alubari LP School, Powai Mukh LP School, Margherita Town LP School, Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi ME School and Old Colony PWD warehouse.

The Veterinary Department of Margherita, in collaboration with revenue officials and gaon pradhans, distributed animal fodder, particularly in villages under Vitorpowai GP and in flood-affected areas like No. 1 Alubari, Tekeri Gaon, Nonglai Gaon, and Dibong Bari. Previous distributions encompassed several other villages under Jagun, Kumsai, Ledo Colliery, Samukjan, Lekhapani, Bargolai, wards under Margherita Town, Ketetong, Vitor Pawoi, Makum Pather, and Enthem Gaon Panchayats, while the Health Department opened medical camps at various relief camp sites to provide medical assistance to flood victims. The ICDS project in Margherita contributed by supplying baby food to support infants and young children affected by the calamity. The Department of Public Health Engineering (PHE), Digboi, collaborated to ensure adequate drinking water supply at camps lacking such facilities. Furthermore, on-going efforts included the distribution of disinfectants in flood-affected areas and operational relief camps to mitigate health risks.

Also Read: B’putra Still Flowing Above Danger Level: Restrictions Imposed on Heavy Vehicles Along Brahmaputra Dyke in Lakhimpur to Ensure Safety Amid Floods

Also Watch: