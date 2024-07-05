B’putra Still Flowing Above Danger Level: Restrictions Imposed on Heavy Vehicles Along Brahmaputra Dyke in Lakhimpur to Ensure Safety Amid Floods

LAKHIMPUR: The flood situation is still grim in the affected districts of the state, including Lakhimpur. The water level of the mighty River Brahmaputra is still flowing above danger level due to incessant rain in the last few days in the district and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

Under such circumstances, the plying of the heavy vehicles in the newly constructed road-cum-embankment of the Brahmaputra (Brahmaputra Dyke) from Tekeliphuta (Takarchuk) to Lutachur (at Ch. 71.39 KM to Ch. 90.89 KM) has been apprehended to be a threat to the safety of the passengers, leading to untoward incidents. It is also acknowledged that the plying of heavy vehicles may weaken the structural stability of the embankment.

In view of this, to ensure the safety of the commuters and maintain the structural stability of the road-cum-dyke, Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS, District Commissioner of Lakhimpur-cum-Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has imposed restrictions with regard to the plying of heavy vehicles along the road-cum-dyke by exercising the power conferred upon her under Section 34(B) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. In this connection, she issued an order vide No. LDM(R)32/NC/2022/52, dated July 3, 2024, in Lakhimpur. The order has restricted the plying of heavy vehicles like passenger buses, night super buses, ultra buses with passengers, oil tankers, trucks, dumpers, trailers, etc. on the newly constructed Brahmaputra road-cum-dyke from Tekeliphuta (Takarchuk) to Lutachur until further orders are issued. This order has come into force with immediate effect.

